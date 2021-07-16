Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Test Iowa to transition to at home COVID-19 test

Iowa's multi-million dollar COVID-19 testing program is shutting down.
Iowa's multi-million dollar COVID-19 testing program is shutting down.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Friday at 4 PM the remaining Test Iowa COVID-19 sites will close for good.

The state is transitioning to a free at home saliva test kit. These test kits will be available in 125 locations across the state, or you will be able to order a kit online through Test Iowa that they will mail to your house.

“We’re probably one of the first states to adopt this type of method. And I’m very pleased that we were able to get this up and running so quickly,” said Dr. Amy Haldeman, Associate Director for the Iowa State Hygienic Lab. “It’s so important that we continue to keep testing with the different variants that are going on,”.

The kits will be processed by the Iowa State Hygienic Lab. You will fill a tube with saliva and ship it via UPS to the state lab in Coralville. Once the Hygienic Lab receives the test it will take them 24 hours to return the results via email.

“This free resource is the easy way for us to have a more efficient way of testing individuals and allowing it to be easier,” said Haldeman.

If the Coralville lab becomes overwhelmed with tests they will open up the Ankeny location to process the tests too.

Iowans are still able to get tested for free at their local doctor’s office, hospital, or local pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case

Latest News

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
Test Iowa to transition to offering at home COVID-19 testing kits