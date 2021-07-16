Test Iowa to transition to at home COVID-19 test

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Friday at 4 PM the remaining Test Iowa COVID-19 sites will close for good.

The state is transitioning to a free at home saliva test kit. These test kits will be available in 125 locations across the state, or you will be able to order a kit online through Test Iowa that they will mail to your house.

“We’re probably one of the first states to adopt this type of method. And I’m very pleased that we were able to get this up and running so quickly,” said Dr. Amy Haldeman, Associate Director for the Iowa State Hygienic Lab. “It’s so important that we continue to keep testing with the different variants that are going on,”.

The kits will be processed by the Iowa State Hygienic Lab. You will fill a tube with saliva and ship it via UPS to the state lab in Coralville. Once the Hygienic Lab receives the test it will take them 24 hours to return the results via email.

“This free resource is the easy way for us to have a more efficient way of testing individuals and allowing it to be easier,” said Haldeman.

If the Coralville lab becomes overwhelmed with tests they will open up the Ankeny location to process the tests too.

Iowans are still able to get tested for free at their local doctor’s office, hospital, or local pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.