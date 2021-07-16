Show You Care
Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder and other counts for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 21-year-old Lawrence Canady entered the pleas Thursday in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. Canady is one of two people charged in the killing.

In late May, 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts.

Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed Harrison as Harrison fought with Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

