State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for fixes just before accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A state report shows the Adventureland raft carrying the Jaramillo family at the time of a deadly accident had at least one air bladder deflated.

On July 3rd, the Jaramillo family was riding the Raging River ride when their raft flipped over. Eleven-year-old Michael died in the accident, and his 16-year-old brother is still in the hospital.

The Des Moines Register reports the crews removed several rafts from the ride because of deflated bladders.

The Jaramillo’s raft was fixed and back in service about an hour and 45-minutes before the accident.

Investigators say the raft, “immediately began taking on water as the ride began.”

An attorney for Adventureland said air bladder problems or taking on water does not explain how the 17-hundred pound raft with a metal plate on the bottom capsized.

