Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather

Latest News

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque mayors urging Congress to pass an infrastructure bill
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap