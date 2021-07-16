People work to clean up in Waverly after extensive storm damage on Wednesday

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several homes in southeast Waverly were hit hard by storms on Wednesday.

At Joe Soldwisch’s home, dozens of trees were down and scattered across the lawn, mixed in with pieces of siding and debris from damaged buildings. His family has lived in the area for generations.

“This was my great-grandparents’ place,” Soldwisch said.

Wednesday’s storms damaged at least five structures on their property, tearing the garage off of its foundation and breaking many of the windows in their home.

“It’s tough,” Soldwisch said. “I might’ve got an hour of sleep last night. Every time you close your eyes, all you see is the damage. The thoughts of what it’s gonna take to clean it up and where you’re going to put it, what are you gonna do with it.”

Dozens of trees were also torn up or had broken branches. “All the trees, everything behind the barn, there were five willow trees that were 60 to 80 foot, all in a pile,” said Soldwisch. He said he planted some of the trees himself.

Soldwich said soon after the storm ended, family, friends and neighbors began calling and stopping by to check in, and help clean up the debris. On Thursday, the clean-up efforts continued, as people cut trees up and gathered debris into piles.

