Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

People work to clean up in Waverly after extensive storm damage on Wednesday

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several homes in southeast Waverly were hit hard by storms on Wednesday.

At Joe Soldwisch’s home, dozens of trees were down and scattered across the lawn, mixed in with pieces of siding and debris from damaged buildings. His family has lived in the area for generations.

“This was my great-grandparents’ place,” Soldwisch said.

Wednesday’s storms damaged at least five structures on their property, tearing the garage off of its foundation and breaking many of the windows in their home.

“It’s tough,” Soldwisch said. “I might’ve got an hour of sleep last night. Every time you close your eyes, all you see is the damage. The thoughts of what it’s gonna take to clean it up and where you’re going to put it, what are you gonna do with it.”

Dozens of trees were also torn up or had broken branches. “All the trees, everything behind the barn, there were five willow trees that were 60 to 80 foot, all in a pile,” said Soldwisch. He said he planted some of the trees himself.

Soldwich said soon after the storm ended, family, friends and neighbors began calling and stopping by to check in, and help clean up the debris. On Thursday, the clean-up efforts continued, as people cut trees up and gathered debris into piles.

More details on Wednesday storms can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case

Latest News

Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a...
Inmate charged in Anamosa prison killing plans to plead self-defense
New musical by Eastern Iowa artists centers on suffragist movement
New musical by Eastern Iowa artists centers on suffragist movement
Broadway stars from New York City are coming to the Iowa Theater in Winterset this weekend for...
Broadway stars come to Iowa Theater for benefit concert
NFO Livestock, Inc. took a direct hit by one of the two EF-1 tornadoes that touched down in...
Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Delaware County; no injuries reported