North Linn softball shows off power and dancing to return to state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “We always call them accidents. They’re either fly balls or line drives that go over.” said North Linn’s Jill Smith.

The North Linn Lynx have some big time pop this season, leading the state in home runs with 43 including back to back jacks in the regional championship win against Alburnett.

“It gets us all hyped,” said head coach Chad Spore. “We just focus on hitting the ball hard not hitting in the middle like the middle of the net. We want to get bottom half of the ball they were hitting line drives over the infield and sometimes over the outfielders head. Home runs are happy accidents. Oh yeah makes it a lot more fun.”

And boy does this team know how to have fun. Their dugout used to be lined with dinosaurs for good luck but they have replaced the dinosaurs with a box of fun.

“The box of fun with the sunglasses, microphones that we do before we always think before games.” Madeline Stepanek said.

The Lynx are headed back state next week in Fort Dodge and they should feel comfortable there after playing in the last 2 state title games winning it all in 2019.

