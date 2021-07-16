Show You Care
New National Weather Service data suggests 26 tornadoes during Wednesday’s storms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New preliminary data from the National Weather Service suggests there were 26 tornadoes during Wednesday night’s storms.

“This would rank 3rd for most in a single day for the state since reliable records began in 1980,” the NWS said in a Tweet Friday morning.

On August 31, 2014, the NWS reported 35 tornadoes, and 28 were reported on April 11, 2001. Those would be the only two days on record with more tornadoes in Iowa.

However, the NWS said the number could change as more data is gathered in the coming days.

