Men implicated by Bahena Rivera lawyers deny killing Mollie Tibbetts

Bahena Rivera trial
Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client Cristhian Bahena Rivera at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Bahena Rivera was convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. A judge delayed Bahena Rivera's sentencing after defense attorneys asserted authorities withheld information about investigations into a nearby sex trafficking ring the lawyers say could have been involved in the fatal stabbing. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette, Pool)(JIM SLOSIAREK | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two men named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts say they had nothing to do with the crime.

Defense lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, identified Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen as perhaps responsible for Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death in court filings this week.

An inmate has come forward to say Jones told him that he and Hansen killed Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and briefly held at a home used for sex trafficking. Jones and Hansen told The Associated Press on Friday that they had no involvement in Tibbetts’ death.

They say they haven’t spoken with investigators but are eager to clear their names.

