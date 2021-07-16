Marengo issues boil advisory until further notice

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marengo has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials said the advisory is for anyone with the area of Cherry Avenue, W. Washington Street., William Avenue, Lincoln Avenue between W. Main Street and W. Hilton Street.

The boil advisory was issued on Thursday for a loss of pressure, and the city says it expects it to continue through the weekend.

“Loss of pressure can allow bacteria to enter the water distribution system,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The city says residents should boil water used for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, or making ice, just as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.