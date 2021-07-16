Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marengo issues boil advisory until further notice

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marengo has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials said the advisory is for anyone with the area of Cherry Avenue, W. Washington Street., William Avenue, Lincoln Avenue between W. Main Street and W. Hilton Street.

The boil advisory was issued on Thursday for a loss of pressure, and the city says it expects it to continue through the weekend.

“Loss of pressure can allow bacteria to enter the water distribution system,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The city says residents should boil water used for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, or making ice, just as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather

Latest News

Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing
The first project for Marion Community Build, a home rehabilitation program, is finished.
Marion community build hosts open house for latest project
Iowa’s unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs
The National Weather Service now says it's confirmed 26 tornados across Iowa on Wednesday.
Preliminary data suggests 26 tornadoes across Iowa in Wednesday's storms