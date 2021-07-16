Linn County Deputy shot in line of duty to receive $10,000 grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy shot in the line of duty during an armed robbery in Coggon will receive a $10,000 grant.

The organization “Running 4 Heroes” presents a grant each month to an injured first responder from across the country. They’ve decided to give their July “Injured First Responder Grant” to Deputy William Halverson.

Deputy Halverson suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he responded to a call for an armed robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store on June 20th. A suspect shot Deputy Halverson as soon as he walked into the store. A 14 hour manhunt then led to the suspect’s arrest.

Deputy Halverson spent more than two weeks at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He returned home on July 7th to continue his recovery.

Zechariah Cartledge with “Running 4 Heroes” will present the money to Deputy Halverson later this month. The two have met previously. Deputy Halverson acted as an escort for Cartledge, when Cartledge came to eastern Iowa on June 11th for a “Running 4 Heroes” event.

Cartledge was running in honor of the two employees killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary earlier this year.

Cartledge had this to say about Deputy Halverson, when we talked to him after the shooting: “When we got to the hotel, we got out, we chatted for a few minutes he was, he was getting me laughing and stuff. He’s definitely a great person. We really want to let him know that our prayers are with him.”

