Iowa’s unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4 percent in June as more residents began looking for work.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate increased from 3.9 percent in May.

The number of working Iowans increased by 3,800 from May to June, but the number of unemployed residents seeking jobs also increased by 2,400.

Iowa is tied for the nation’s 12th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s rate of 2.5 percent was the country’s lowest.

The U.S. unemployment rate in June was 5.9 percent.

