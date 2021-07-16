Show You Care
Inmate charged in Anamosa prison killing plans to plead self-defense

Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a year earlier using a different maintenance tool.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show 29-year-old Michael Dutcher plans to do claim self-defense at an upcoming bench trial.

That means a judge will decide if Dutcher is guilty or not.

Dutcher and another inmate, Thomas Woodard, are accused of killing Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

Dutcher’s trial is scheduled for August 3rin Anamosa.

He and Woodard are also accused of kidnapping another staffer and injuring another inmate who was trying to stop the attack.

Woodard was granted a change of venue for his trial.

It starts on September 21.

The location has not yet been set.

