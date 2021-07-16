Family’s incredible journey from the Philippines to South Dakota takes major step forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rico Lamoureux is a U.S. born citizen who lived in the Philippines for the last 18 years, but as of Thursday he and his two-year-old son now call South Dakota home.

The Lamoureux family decided to move to South Dakota after the Philippines government gave a shoot-to-kill order for anyone protesting covid restrictions.

“We were completely on lockdown with no warning, they even had the military patrolling the streets in some areas so for a couple of weeks we couldn’t even leave our house,” said Lamoureux.

Getting to South Dakota has been a challenge as Rico has an eye condition that is causing him to go blind, and he had to make the journey without his wife.

“I am completely blind in one eye and legally blind in the other eye and the doctors can’t tell how long my remaining vision is going to last. It could be years or it could be shorter,” Lamoureux said.

Rico’s wife Jocelyn lacks U.S citizenship, and his disability makes it very hard for him to meet the financial requirements to get her a visa to come to the U.S.

Lamoureux is not giving up though. “My worst fear is to lose my son, so I want to get her home so that if I lose my remaining site my wife will be here and she can watch him so we can still be a family,” Lamoureux added.

While Lamoureux misses his wife, he’s excited to be in this new home, an accomplishment more than a year in the making.

“It really feels great, we worked really hard to get here and it’s so wonderful to come here to our new home state,” said Lamoureux.

In hopes to raise the money necessary to reunite his family, Lamoureux has started a GoFundMe campaign.

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ricoandjourney

