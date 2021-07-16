Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years for killing girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man will spend 50-years in prison for killing his girlfriend after a judge sentenced him for a second time on Thursday.

A jury found Fontae Buelow guilty of second degree murder in Clinton County in June this year.

He was previously convicted at his first trial in January 2018.

Prosecutors say Buelow stabbed his girlfriend Samantha Link during a fight at a home in March 2017., but Buelow claims Link turned a knife on herself.

In court filings, Buelow’s attorneys argued there was no DNA evidence connecting him to the knife.

They also say fingerprints on the knife also matched Buelow’s description of where and how Link held the knife.

