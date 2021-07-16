Detour through Marion neighborhood has some residents demanding drivers slow down

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A detour through a residential Marion neighborhood has some residents demanding drivers slow down.

A construction project to build a mini roundabout near Tenth Street began on June 21st. Since then, community members have noticed heavier traffic through their neighborhood. The detour directs traffic away from the neighborhood and onto more major streets, but some have noticed drivers ignoring those directions. One made their own sign telling drivers to slow down.

”If you’re someone that’s traveling through the neighborhood, slow down, take your time, we realize it’s inconvenient, but we need to get this done so that we can open it back up. If you’re a local resident and you’re seeing that increase in traffic, we understand that it’s frustrating that people are coming through, they do have the right to do that,” said City Engineer, Michael Barkalow.

Barkalow said the city considered leaving the intersection partially open while doing construction in stages, but he says that would have cost more money, and it would have taken a lot longer to complete the project.

The project costs over $500,000, but the city was awarded nearly $300,000 from the Traffic Safety Improvement Program. They hope to have it completed in 7 to 10 weeks.

