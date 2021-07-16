Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed by lightning strike
The child’s mother has been contacted and the situation has been resolved.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 4-year-old

Latest News

A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
A baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.
Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday
A baby gorilla was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday.
Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday