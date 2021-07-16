Show You Care
Court: University of Iowa violated religious club’s First Amendment rights

The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal appeals court has upheld a 2019 ruling against the University of Iowa, affirming that the university discriminated against a Christian club by stripping it and dozens of other religious clubs of their registered status.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday found that a lower federal court correctly ruled that the university can’t selectively deregister student organizations. InterVarsity Christian Fellowship sued after university administrators deregistered its local chapter along with a dozen other religious groups.

The appeals court said Friday that the university selectively enforced its policy requiring all clubs to offer equal opportunity and access.

