Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque mayors urging Congress to pass an infrastructure bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some Eastern Iowa mayors are urging Congress to pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart joined 369 bipartisan mayors from across the country in a letter sent to Congress this week.

Brad Hart says whatever money they get from the infrastructure bill would go to replace the 8th Avenue Bridge. The mayor says the bridge is a big part of flood protection He’s wanted an infrastructure deal for a while. He met with the Trump administration when they proposed one.

“Some form of an infrastructure bill, a federal infrastructure bill is needed,” said Brad Hart. “I think everybody understands that. I hope the parties can hammer through their differences and pass that.”

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart also have a list of projects they hope a federal infrastructure package could fund.

“Highway 20 is a project that we have been working on trying to get the funding for years,” said Buol. “More recreational trails that i think are in demand in every city. We have a new regional airport facility.”

Quentin Hart says infrastructure is a people issue, and not a Republican and Democratic one. “We have bridges, we have roads that are in desperate need of repair,” he said. “We have our treatment facilities that need some support. What I really appreciate is broadband and the conversation about housing being included.”

