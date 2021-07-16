Show You Care
Cedar Rapids denies proposal for rezoning Colonial Building

Colonial Centre in Wellington Heights Neighborhood
Colonial Centre in Wellington Heights Neighborhood
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night, the Cedar Rapids Planning and Zoning Commission denied the proposal to rezone the vacant Colonial Centre at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street Southeast into a resource center and an emergency shelter for part of the year.

It comes after some people who live in the Wellington Heights neighborhood expressed concerns over the plan.

The city of Cedar Rapids looked into purchasing and revamping the Colonial Centre with federal COVID-19 relief grants. The project was estimated to cost $2.6 million.

The idea for the emergency shelter was disliked by the Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association.

