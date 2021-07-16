Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Broadway stars come to Iowa Theater for benefit concert

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Broadway stars from New York City are coming to the Iowa Theater in Winterset this weekend for a benefit concert.

Satomi Hofmann and David Carry were actors working on “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway before production shut down last year due to the pandemic.

The weekend’s live show will be one of the first they’ve done in a year and a half.

They say they have no ties to Iowa, but are very excited.

“There’s something about the immediacy of theater when you’re going to get a different show no matter how many times you see it,” Hofmann said. “And having that thrill as a performer to come back to, to share that experience with an audience is just, I’m ecstatic.”

The show runs today and tomorrow.

Tickets are available on the Iowa Theater’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case

Latest News

Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a...
Inmate charged in Anamosa prison killing plans to plead self-defense
People work to clean up in Waverly after extensive storm damage on Wednesday
People work to clean up in Waverly after extensive storm damage on Wednesday
New musical by Eastern Iowa artists centers on suffragist movement
New musical by Eastern Iowa artists centers on suffragist movement
NFO Livestock, Inc. took a direct hit by one of the two EF-1 tornadoes that touched down in...
Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Delaware County; no injuries reported