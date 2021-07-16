Broadway stars come to Iowa Theater for benefit concert

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Broadway stars from New York City are coming to the Iowa Theater in Winterset this weekend for a benefit concert.

Satomi Hofmann and David Carry were actors working on “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway before production shut down last year due to the pandemic.

The weekend’s live show will be one of the first they’ve done in a year and a half.

They say they have no ties to Iowa, but are very excited.

“There’s something about the immediacy of theater when you’re going to get a different show no matter how many times you see it,” Hofmann said. “And having that thrill as a performer to come back to, to share that experience with an audience is just, I’m ecstatic.”

The show runs today and tomorrow.

Tickets are available on the Iowa Theater’s website.

