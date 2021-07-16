Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration

A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.(Steph Williams)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration after a tornado outbreak swept the state Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001. The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.

Governor Kim Reynolds disaster declaration for areas impacted allows state resources and funding to help government and nonprofit agencies respond to the disaster. It also opens up grants for low-income Iowans to help pay for storm damage costs.

The disaster declaration for Wednesday’s tornadoes includes Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek counties. Click here for details on assistance programs from the disaster declaration.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
We are getting a look at the storm damage from across eastern Iowa.
National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather

Latest News

The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Court: University of Iowa violated religious club’s First Amendment rights
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque mayors urging Congress to pass an infrastructure bill
Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing
The first project for Marion Community Build, a home rehabilitation program, is finished.
Marion community build hosts open house for latest project