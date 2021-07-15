Show You Care
Teen injured in Adventureland accident sitll on life support, shows signs of recovery

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) A 16-year-old is still in the hospital following this month’s deadly accident on a ride at Adventureland.

The pastor of the Jaramillo family says it’s unclear how long he’ll be in the hospital.

A raft flipped over on Adventureland’s Raging River on July 3.

Eleven-year-old Michael Jaramillo died. His older brother, 16-year-old David, is still in critical condition.

Doctors say he’s still on life support to help his lungs breathe.

The family’s pastor says there’s concern for brain damage, but David can turn his head toward his parents when he hears their voice.

“...when I first saw that it brought me so much joy because I was like this is a miracle,” Shields said. “This is what only God can do. For how long this boy didn’t have oxygen, that he has at least some level of consciousness, is incredibly miraculous.”

He says the family is holding Adventureland responsible.

“This was a catastrophic series of events that have led to the death of one boy and another boy in critical condition. So yeah they are angry about it. I am angry about it,” said Shields. “There’s been a lot of information that comes out, and man it leaves us angry, and it definitely leaves us wanting justice.”

The boys’ father David Senior was also on the raft.

He was able to get out, but crushed his shoulder trying to lift the raft off his boys.

He’s now recovering from reconstructive surgery this week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

