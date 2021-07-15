Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Storms continue over the south, drying out north

Heavy rain still possible south of I-80
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The northern half of the area is essentially done with rainfall at this point, however, our central and especially our south zone will continue on with the chance. The risk of heavy rain is still in play, mainly over the south, with totals over one inch likely. The front has generally stalled out and the storm chance will continue over mainly southeast Iowa even into tonight and Friday morning. The rest of the area will stay mostly cloudy. Watch for fog Friday night into Saturday morning given the recent rainfall and high humidity. High pressure and much lower humidity is still anticipated by the time we get to the weekend, which should provide some pleasant summer weather. Look for dry conditions all of next week with slowly warming temperatures as well.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed by lightning strike
The child’s mother has been contacted and the situation has been resolved.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 4-year-old
kcrg wx
Severe storms possible today

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Severe storms and heavy rain remain a threat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Severe weather threat
Strong to severe storms today