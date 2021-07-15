Some people in Wellington Heights disappointed in city’s proposal to bring emergency shelter there

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some board members of the Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association say they were disappointed in Tuesday night’s meeting with the city.

The city unveiled their plan to turn the vacant colonial centre at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street Southeast into a resource center and an emergency shelter for part of the year.

Board member Jorel Robinson feels like the city is moving ahead with the project without getting input from the people who live there. He says the neighborhood already has a shelter, and they should look at other neighborhoods before making a decision.

“There are homeowners that are definitely worried about the price of their home being affected by having a place like this in if the plan isn’t updated or changed to be something more for the individuals that are going to be housed there,” Robinson said. “That is a real concern, and that was one question that was asked, what is this place going to look like in the 5 to 10 years, and nobody had a real answer for that.”

The city would use a $2.6 million grant to revamp the shelter. They say the location is close to bus routes and commercial properties. A zoning meeting on the property is happening Thursday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.