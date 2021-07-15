Rain still possible south of I-80, dry elsewhere

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms continue this afternoon for areas south of I-80. The rest of the area will stay mostly cloudy. Watch for fog Friday night into Saturday morning given the recent rainfall and high humidity. High pressure and much lower humidity is still anticipated by the time we get to the weekend, which should provide some pleasant summer weather. Look for dry conditions all of next week with slowly warming temperatures as well.

