CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a very active weather evening, we see more tranquil weather ahead. Any showers in far southern Iowa move out tomorrow morning giving everyone more sunshine to start the weekend. High stand in the 70s for the next couple of days with middle 80s common next week. As a ridge of high pressure takes over a dry and warm July pattern stays in place throughout the nine-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.