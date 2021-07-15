PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe storms spawned tornadoes and left a wake of damage Wednesday across parts of Eastern Iowa.

The storms spawned several tornadoes, downing trees and powerlines and damaging several homes and buildings.

Many KCRG-TV9 viewers captured images of the tornadoes as well as the amazing cloud systems that preceded the storms. Take a look at the pictures and videos below and submit your own.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.