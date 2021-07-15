Show You Care
PHOTOS: See and submit pictures from Wednesday’s severe weather

A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan...
A view of storm clouds as a tornadic system moved near Alburnett on July 14, 2021. (Logan McClintock)(Logan McClintock)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe storms spawned tornadoes and left a wake of damage Wednesday across parts of Eastern Iowa.

The storms spawned several tornadoes, downing trees and powerlines and damaging several homes and buildings.

Many KCRG-TV9 viewers captured images of the tornadoes as well as the amazing cloud systems that preceded the storms. Take a look at the pictures and videos below and submit your own.

A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
LIVE: Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.

