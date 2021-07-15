People in Oelwein start cleanup efforts after tornado

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The tornado hit Oelwein High School on the South East side of town. It damaged parts of the football field.

Superintendent Josh Ehn gave KCRG-TV9 a tour of the damage. Walking through the piles of debris gets him emotional.

“Disgusted, challenging,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in the summer getting ready for the school year. We got construction projects going on all over the school district. This adds another layer of challenges.”

He rushed to the school once the storm cleared up “It seems like there’s a break after the storm, that wasn’t the case last night,” said Ehn. “The torrential downpour just kind of kept coming. We had some volunteers on site helping to try to secure the roofs and some of the damaged areas in the downpours. It was a long night by the time you got home soaking wet.”

People around town cleaned up the debris in their yards. Cameron and Caleb Palmer spent the morning at their Great Grandma Pat’s house, getting rid of the branches and debris in front of her house. A true labor of love.

“I like helping out as much as I can,” said Cameron Palmer. “Especially my great grandma. She always helped me out through life, so I’m going to help her as much as I can.”

Ehn will work on the next steps to try and be ready for late August, and the start of the school year. “Get a plan together and start getting the puzzle back together,” he said.

Ehn says the cross country team will practice on the track in a couple of weeks. The football team holds camp off site, but they hope to have everything fixed for their first home game in September.

