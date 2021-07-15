National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage, many still without power

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service on Thursday will send crews to several areas in Eastern Iowa where possible tornados touched down during Wednesday night’s storms.

The Oelwein Community School District posted photos on their Facebook page showing damage done to Husky Stadium after they say a tornado hit just north of the Oelwein High School.

The district said siding was ripped off the building and scattered around.

The storm also took down some power lines as it came through. The district thanked the fire department for helping clean and secure the area. It also warned residents to stay clear of the area until power lines can be repaired.

People in Southeast Waverly are also dealing with storm damage. Many trees were damaged or uprooted during the storm. Powerlines were down along some rural roads.

Waverly resident Jack Widner said he tried to survey the damage and check in on his neighbor, but there was too much damage to reach him.

“I was worried about our neighbor,” Widner said. “I couldn’t find his house, I found his shed was torn apart down there, but I couldn’t find his house and I couldn’t find the other neighbor’s house. All I could find was trees.”

Multiple fire-trucks and law enforcement vehicles responded to the area.

Storm chaser Hunter Fowkes shared images and video of a tornado that touched down near Stanhope, Iowa, just southeast of Fort Dodge. He said in a Tweet the tornado lasted for more than 20 minutes.

Tornado of the year. This tornado started as twins and then proceeded to sustain itself for over 22 minutes. Single handledly the best tornado I have ever witness in the state of Iowa. From East Stanhope to west of Radcliffe Iowa. Wow. #iawx @NWSDesMoines #tornado #stormhour pic.twitter.com/d6aAJDycJG — Hunter Fowkes (@StrmchsrHunterF) July 15, 2021

Some people across Iowa are still without power Thursday morning after the storms.

As of 6 a.m. MidAmerican is reporting a total of 911 customers without power across Iowa, with the majority being in Fort Dodge.

Tornadoes and high wind reports dominated this severe weather event yesterday. The NWS survey teams will be out today to determine 1) How many tornadoes specifically occurred and 2) The ratings of confirmed tornadoes along with the path details. pic.twitter.com/L2ddmrLBx0 — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) July 15, 2021

