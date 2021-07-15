Marion Community Build celebrates completion of first project

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Community Build, a home rehabilitation program, completed its first project this week. 8 students from Marion and Linn-Mar took the home down to the studs and rebuilt it, including laying down new asphalt for the driveway. Now, the value of one home in this Marion neighborhood has increased.

The high school students in the program got hands on construction experience and community partners donated to fund the project.

“Even as our staff was wrapping things up and walked upstairs and just looked at the new space. You know, you think about who might use it, you know it was almost an emotional experience when you think about all the people that came together to make this happen,” said Economic Development Corporation President, Nick Glew.

Proceeds from the sale of the home will be used to purchase the next property.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.