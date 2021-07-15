Show You Care
LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

