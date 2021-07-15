Show You Care
Little Knights Learning Center raises $850,000 for new facility

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - Little Knights Learning Center has served children in the Dysart community since 2018. Offering services to children as young as 6 weeks old to 12 years old, with both before and after school programs.

Little Knights’ initial goal was to bring infant and child care to small communities. According to the Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral, 28% of Iowa towns do not have child care centers.

The learning center is currently located inside of Dysart-Geneseo Elementary where they can only offer care for 65 kids.

“The school needs those classrooms back, and they let us know that last year. So we really got moving on building and here we are,” said Aly Goken, Little Knights Learning Center Vice President and Treasurer.

The program then set its fundraising goal of $1.4 million. So far they have raised $850,000 and are beginning to furnish their new building which hopes to open up at the beginning of August.

The funding for the new building, located conveniently next to the elementary school, came from a grant from the state, as well as, private donations.

“We’re very fortunate that the state is really focusing on childcare right now,” said Goken. “if we want small-town Iowa to grow, we have to have childcare,”.

The new center will allow Little Knights to serve 85 kids and eliminate their waitlist.

Goken says the Dysart community knows how necessary child care is.

“I think we’re just we’re so fortunate and so thankful for all of the community support that, you know, that they really backed us up on this, and the city has been incredible,” said Goken. “It’s just, they know what’s in need,”.

