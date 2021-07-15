Show You Care
Lawyer: Iowa man in Chicago to propose, not criminal conduct

Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later outside police headquarters. She appeared to accept.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for an Iowa man arrested in Chicago on July 4th for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room says his client was in the city to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

Jonathan Brayman said Wednesday the baseless accusation against Keegan Casteel by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown spurred sensational media coverage, despite the lack of evidence Casteel had ill intent.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police they observed weapons and ammunition in the room held by the 32-year-old Casteel.

The room’s 12th floor window had a view a beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.

