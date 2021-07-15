Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeye football tickets go on sale starting Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Thursday, the general public can start buying Iowa Hawkeye football tickets.

Earlier this month, the University of Iowa announced the stadium will be at full capacity for the upcoming season.

No fans were allowed through the pandemic shortened season last year.

Kinnick will host seven home games for the Hawkeyes this year, starting with the opener against Indiana on September 4.

The rest of the Big Ten schedule has Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois all coming to Iowa City.

Other home games are against Colorado State and Kent State.

