Hearing regarding new allegations in murder of Mollie Tibbets set for Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, there will be a hearing regarding new allegations in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, and if it may be tied to a boy’s disappearance.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the death of Molly Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera led police to the University of Iowa student’s body in a cornfield in 2018.

Bahena Rivera’s sentencing had been set for Thursday, but his attorney’s filed an appeal, causing a delay.

They believe Tibbett’s case is connected to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

The 11-year-old went missing from Poweshiek County during Bahena Rivera’s trial back in May. That’s the same county where Tibbett’s disappeared and where her body was later found.

The defense said an inmate came forward after Bahena Rivera’s trial testimony, saying a cellmate admitted to killing Tibbetts.

The inmate claimed Mollie Tibbetts’ death and Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance are connected to a sex trafficking ring based in New Sharon. That’s southwest of Brooklyn and Montezuma.

Attorney’s never discussed this information at Bahena Rivera’s trial.

The defense claims the state was aware of it during the second to last day of testimony, but they said they didn’t get the recording of an interview with one of the inmates until earlier this week.

The new motion alleges 50-year-old James Lowe was running a sex trafficking ring out of a ‘trap house’ in New Sharon.

The motion alleges Lowe tied Mollie Tibbetts up in the home at one point.

The motion says an inmate, who was not Bahena Rivera, admitted to killing her.

Legal analyst and attorney Eric Tindal said there could be a defense strategy before sentencing.

“Well the strategy is to create some doubt or lack of confidence in the verdict so you can try to obtain a new trial and get a new jury and introduce this new evidence and try to secure an acquittal,” Tindal said.

The court filings show Lowe was living with Xavier Harrelson’s mom, Sarah, for a period of time. That’s how the defense claims both cases are connected.

Court filings show the defense believes an inmate, Gavin Jones, actually killed Mollie Tibbetts.

As of Thursday morning, Lowe is not facing any charges related to Harrelson or Tibbetts.

The prosecution said the new information is not new at all, claiming the defense knew about this during trial and didn’t bring it up.

The prosecution also said these allegations don’t align with details Bahena Rivera said on the stand.

The hearing is set to begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

