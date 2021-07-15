Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive.

“Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted. but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Tornadoes touch down, damage reported in Eastern Iowa severe weather outbreak.
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed by lightning strike
The child’s mother has been contacted and the situation has been resolved.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 4-year-old
Damage to Husky Stadium in Oelwein after a tornado hit nearby on July 14, 2021.
Tornado hits near Oelwein High School

Latest News

A 16-year-old is still in the hospital following this month's deadly accident on a ride at...
Teen injured in Adventureland accident sitll on life support, shows signs of recovery
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy
A 16-year-old is still in the hospital following this month's deadly accident on a ride at...
Teen injured in Adventureland accident still on life support, shows signs of recovery
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy