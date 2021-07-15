Dubuque keeps metropolitan status

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque is no longer at risk of losing its metropolitan status.

This designation is what economic groups often used to attract businesses and development to a region.

Earlier this year, the federal Office of Management and Budget proposed dropping 144 cities from that “metropolitan” status, since they don’t have a population of at least 100-thousand in the main city.

But Tuesday the OMB announced the current threshold will hold and that’s at 50-thousand.

The Dubuque Chamber of Commerce says this is what they were hoping for as hospitals losing money and moving to “micropolitan” status would have devastating effects on Dubuque’s economic development.

“This is something that if it was implemented would have been generational in its impact we would not have seen Dubuque be on the economic development map for more than a generation because of the size of Dubuque currently and where we could be 10 years, 20 years, 30 years down the line,” said Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf.

The OMB says it will again review these thresholds in 2030.

