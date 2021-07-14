Waterloo police say two people are facing charges following a robbery.

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police say two people are facing charges after a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Newell Street, west of Springview Park, a little after 12:30 a.m.

Officers say they saw two suspects wearing masks, with victims still inside the home. The suspects eventually surrendered.

Police identified them as 18-year-old Patrick Isabell and a 17-year-old male.

Both face multiple charges, including 1st Degree Burglary.

No one was hurt in the incident.

