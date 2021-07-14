Show You Care
Waterloo Police asking for help locating 49-year-old man

Darrin R. Lenton, 49.
Darrin R. Lenton, 49.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult male.

Darrin R. Lenton, 49, was last contacted on July 3 via phone, possibly while in the Riverview Recreation Area in Waterloo. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 213 pounds. His family is concerned about his welfare.

Anybody with information about Lenton’s whereabouts should call Waterloo Police or local law enforcement.

