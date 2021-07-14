Tornado Watch issued, severe weather threat increasing through tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an early round of thunderstorms moved through eastern Iowa with little incident, a second round of storms is likely to develop and move in this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Iowa, Marshall, Poweshiek, and Tama.

New thunderstorms are developing in central and northwest Iowa, according to TV9 Meteorologist Joe Winters, and will quickly become strong to severe.

“Storms will likely enter the western portion of the viewing area after 5:00 or 6:00 p.m.,” Winters said. “We still think the biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but the tornado threat cannot be ruled our, particularly along a boundary leftover from this morning’s storms.”

Heavy rainfall is also a possibility with storms due to the very high moisture levels in the atmosphere, according to Winters. While northern Iowa has been relatively dry this year, any repeated thunderstorms will carry a threat for isolated flash flooding.

Storms will move through during the nighttime hours, but will show an overall weakening trend after Midnight and beyond.

More storms are possible on Thursday, especially south of U.S. Highway 20, but the risk for severe weather is expected to remain out of the TV9 viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.