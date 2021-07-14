Show You Care
Strong to severe storms today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rounds of storms continue across eastern Iowa. The main threats look to be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, damaging wind, small hail, and damaging winds. There is also the potential for a few tornadoes if everything comes together in a certain area. Make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts through the rest of today.

Outside of the storm threat, it’s going to be a humid day with dew points well into the 70s and actual temperatures in the 80s. Scattered storms continue to stay likely overnight and into Thursday. We dry out by the end of the week and into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

