Sheriff: At least two dead in plane crash in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - At least two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said.

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess said the department received a call around 2:30 p.m. from Quad City Air Traffic Control, who said they had lost contact with an aircraft in the area.

The sheriff’s office, along with units from Wilton and the Muscatine Police Department, responded to the area and located the aircraft near Highway 38 in the rural part of the county.

He declined to say how many people were on board at the time of the crash but confirmed two people were killed. Riess said they are still searching for others who may also have been on board.

Riess said he hopes representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will arrive on scene Thursday.

According to a Tweet from the NTSB Newsroom, the involved plane is a Piper PA-28-180.

He said crews from area fire departments, such as Muscatine, Durant, Wilton, Atalissa, have been paired up with area law enforcement to help with a grid search. Photographers also are on scene to help log, label, and document the scene, he added.

The Iowa State Patrol also will help with mapping out the crash scene, Riess said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid an area off Highway 38 due to a plane crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

