Severe storms possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active day is ahead. Storms currently to our west continue to move east and should arrive in our area later this morning into the early afternoon over areas north of I-80. These storms will have the capability of damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Additional storms will likely develop later this afternoon and tonight along an incoming cold front. Those storms have the capability of strong wind and torrential rainfall, along with the potential for a few tornadoes if conditions come together over a given area. You are encouraged to stay plugged in with the first alert forecast as weather conditions will likely change quickly. Heavy rainfall of several inches remains a concern with localized flash flooding possible. Everything quiets down on Friday, which will lead us to a nice weekend.

