Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Severe storms possible today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active day is ahead. Storms currently to our west continue to move east and should arrive in our area later this morning into the early afternoon over areas north of I-80. These storms will have the capability of damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Additional storms will likely develop later this afternoon and tonight along an incoming cold front. Those storms have the capability of strong wind and torrential rainfall, along with the potential for a few tornadoes if conditions come together over a given area. You are encouraged to stay plugged in with the first alert forecast as weather conditions will likely change quickly. Heavy rainfall of several inches remains a concern with localized flash flooding possible. Everything quiets down on Friday, which will lead us to a nice weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial
This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery
Three juveniles arrested after two separate vehicle chases across multiple Iowa counties
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it filed charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse for...
Fayette County man arrested for years of alleged sexual abuse of a minor, bonds out

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Stormy weather moves in on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast