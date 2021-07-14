Show You Care
Severe storms and heavy rain remain a threat

By Joe Winters
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow-moving cold front continues its western progression across the state. As a result, more storms are likely. Severe weather remains a threat along with heavy rain. Flash flooding could be a problem overnight as storms move over the same areas dropping heavy rain in a short period of time. Scattered storms diminish late on Thursday. Late week, through the weekend, and into next week, a ridge of high pressure returns us to a warm and muggy summer July pattern.

