Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Several counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch as heavy rains moves into eastern Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for several counties. See the list here.

It comes as heavy rain has already been coming down parts of the TV9 viewing area Wednesday morning.

“The strongest storms look to form along and north of the Highway 30 corridor, with heavy rainfall likely leading to localized areas of flash flooding. Gusty winds and some isolated large hail are also possible, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel said.

Additional storms will likely develop later this afternoon and tonight. Weather conditions may change quickly.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial
This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
Three juveniles arrested after two separate vehicle chases across multiple Iowa counties

Latest News

The child’s mother has been contacted and the situation has been resolved.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 4-year-old
Fontae Buelow testifies in court on Thursday, January 18, 2018
Man convicted twice for killing his girlfriend in Dubuque wants third trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed by lightning strike