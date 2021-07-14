Several counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch as heavy rains moves into eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for several counties. See the list here.

It comes as heavy rain has already been coming down parts of the TV9 viewing area Wednesday morning.

“The strongest storms look to form along and north of the Highway 30 corridor, with heavy rainfall likely leading to localized areas of flash flooding. Gusty winds and some isolated large hail are also possible, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel said.

Additional storms will likely develop later this afternoon and tonight. Weather conditions may change quickly.

