Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Saving Swine in Solon With the “SmartGuard”

Company of ten employees handles an invention that saves piglets... and money
SwineTech's "SmartGuard" uses sensory equipment to alert a sow before she crushes her piglet.
SwineTech's "SmartGuard" uses sensory equipment to alert a sow before she crushes her piglet.(Staff)
By Chris Earl
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) – At the corner of Main and Cedar in Solon is an unassuming building, leading to the eastern edge of town.

This building saves piglets.

Not inside the offices of SwineTech itself but through the brainpower and execution of ten employees.

Any pig farmer understands the impact of losing piglets.  Mortality about these baby pigs is about 16-20%, according to the website FreeFarrowing.org.  The mother (the sow) crushing a piglet is probably more common than people outside of agriculture understand.

It happens constantly.

That’s where SwineTech comes in.  “Waste less time & save more pigs” is the line on the company webpage.

“The crushing (of piglets) is 40% of (these) mortalities),” said Ben White, the vice president of engineering at SwineTech.  “It’s a billion-dollar problem.”  White said the company’s two founders came up with the idea in 2015.  Prototypes followed two years later and, by 2018, the version that SwineTech keeps in its Solon offices for demonstration was about here.

“It’s an automated system where you set it and forget it,” said White, holding the SmartGuard.  “It protects the pigs all day long.  Otherwise you would have to hire a worker and have them there all day.  That’s not feasible.  We’re there, protecting them and saving them.”

What SwineTech does is sends, according to White, a deep-muscle stimulation that startles the sow.  “She will, then, stand up and we save that piglet.”

White said the technology relies on the squeals of the piglets to engage the system and send the stimulation.  But separating the sounds coming in also requires some deciphering.

“We had to make sure we were able to catch the squeals and not just the piglets fighting,” said White.

SwineTech had operated from Cedar Rapids before the recent move to Solon.

“We wanted to get somewhere rural, somewhere we could expand,” said White.  “Great location with Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and we hit all of those job markets.”

www.swinetechnologies.com

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial
This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery
kcrg wx
Severe storms possible today

Latest News

Tornado as seen from along Highway 218 south of Waverly from Steph Williams
July 14th Tornadoes
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire in apartment causes major damage, displaces occupants
Officials with Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to avoid an area of...
Sheriff: At least two dead in plane crash in Muscatine
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
Damage reported as reported tornadoes touch down in Bremer Co.; severe weather threat continues into tonight