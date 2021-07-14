Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police said a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in upstairs attic crawlspace last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial
This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
Three juveniles arrested after two separate vehicle chases across multiple Iowa counties

Latest News

Shelf cloud seen on our Dubuque CityCam Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Another round of strong storms later today
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Sentencing is delayed for Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally