Nonprofits team up to provide fresh produce to those in need in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two nonprofits are coming together to bring fresh produce and nutrition education to people in Johnson County.

Field to Family and CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank are working together to make fruits and vegetables available to residents in the county that are in underserved or rural populations. Field to Family provided the produce, which it sourced from local growers, which was then purchased by CommUnity to be distributed by its mobile food pantry.

“When pantries are able to procure local food in bulk, it’s a win-win for farmers and community members facing barriers to access,” Michelle Kenyon, the director of Field to Family, said, in a statement.

The events will take place through the summer at the following locations and times:

July 14: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Breckenridge Estates, 4494 Taft Avenue SE.

July 22: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Regency Mobile Home Community, 4455 Oak Crest Hill Road SE.

August 6: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Modern Manor, 2 Apollo Place.

August 12: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Forest View Mobile Court, 1205 Laura Drive.

In addition to the available food, the mobile pantry stops will involve activities for kids and educational information on nutrition.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Human Services also provided funding in support of the groups’ efforts.

