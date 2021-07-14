Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nonprofits team up to provide fresh produce to those in need in Johnson County

A selection of vegetables.
A selection of vegetables.(Cropped Image: AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two nonprofits are coming together to bring fresh produce and nutrition education to people in Johnson County.

Field to Family and CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank are working together to make fruits and vegetables available to residents in the county that are in underserved or rural populations. Field to Family provided the produce, which it sourced from local growers, which was then purchased by CommUnity to be distributed by its mobile food pantry.

“When pantries are able to procure local food in bulk, it’s a win-win for farmers and community members facing barriers to access,” Michelle Kenyon, the director of Field to Family, said, in a statement.

The events will take place through the summer at the following locations and times:

  • July 14: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Breckenridge Estates, 4494 Taft Avenue SE.
  • July 22: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Regency Mobile Home Community, 4455 Oak Crest Hill Road SE.
  • August 6: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Modern Manor, 2 Apollo Place.
  • August 12: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Forest View Mobile Court, 1205 Laura Drive.

In addition to the available food, the mobile pantry stops will involve activities for kids and educational information on nutrition.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Human Services also provided funding in support of the groups’ efforts.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Xavior Harrelson.
Reward fund for finding Xavior Harrelson reaches $34,000
City council meeting.
Social justice groups ask city to use federal COVID-19 funding toward affordable housing
Adventureland.
Investigators remove piece of ride that led to boy's death at Adventureland
Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor grant money presentation.
Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor receives grant for workforce training
North Liberty man biking.
North Liberty man biking hundreds of miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide awareness