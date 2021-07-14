Show You Care
Man convicted twice for killing his girlfriend in Dubuque wants third trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted now twice for killing his girlfriend in Dubuque wants a third trial.

A jury found Fontae Buelow guilty of second degree murder in Clinton County in June this year.

He was previously convicted at his first trial in January 2018.

Prosecutors say Buelow stabbed his girlfriend Samantha Link during a fight at a home in March 2017, but Buelow claims Link turned a knife on herself.

In court filings, Buelow’s attorneys argued there was no DNA evidence connecting him to the knife.

They also say fingerprints on the knife also matched Buelow’s description of where and how Link held the knife.

No new hearing date is currently set.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

