Jasper County officially becomes Iowa’s first 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) - Jasper County is officially Iowa’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary.

That means Jasper County employees cannot enforce state or federal laws that infringe on a person’s Second Amendment rights.

The resolution only applies to future laws, not existing ones.

The Jasper County Board of Supervisors approved the measure Tuesday morning, but the public had mixed reactions to the measure.

One law professor at the University of Iowa said he believes county governments can refuse to enforce federal laws, but not state laws.

“Counties exist because the legislature has said we’re going to create you,” University of Iowa Law Professor Todd Petty said. “County boards, officers - those are all positions that the state legislature has authorized and if the state legislature wanted to change them, they could.”

Hardin County, just west of Grundy Center, is also trying to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Their Board of Supervisors is set to discuss a similar resolution this morning.

