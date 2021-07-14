Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jasper County officially becomes Iowa’s first 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

By WOI
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) - Jasper County is officially Iowa’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary.

That means Jasper County employees cannot enforce state or federal laws that infringe on a person’s Second Amendment rights.

The resolution only applies to future laws, not existing ones.

The Jasper County Board of Supervisors approved the measure Tuesday morning, but the public had mixed reactions to the measure.

One law professor at the University of Iowa said he believes county governments can refuse to enforce federal laws, but not state laws.

“Counties exist because the legislature has said we’re going to create you,” University of Iowa Law Professor Todd Petty said. “County boards, officers - those are all positions that the state legislature has authorized and if the state legislature wanted to change them, they could.”

Hardin County, just west of Grundy Center, is also trying to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Their Board of Supervisors is set to discuss a similar resolution this morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial
This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery
Three juveniles arrested after two separate vehicle chases across multiple Iowa counties
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it filed charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse for...
Fayette County man arrested for years of alleged sexual abuse of a minor, bonds out

Latest News

President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa governor Chet Culver for a position under his...
Biden nominates former Iowa governor for Board of Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corporation
President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa governor Chet Culver for a position under his...
Biden nominates former Iowa governor for board of Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corporation
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Cedar Rapids man makes it to the gym over 10,000 consecutive days
Coe College says it will build a new 'Center for Health and Society.'
Coe College to build $2.6 million Center for Health and Society